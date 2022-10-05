SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.78.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 9.1 %

SEAS opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,999,207.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,240 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.