Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Shares Up 7.6%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $328.83 million for the quarter.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits, and structured deposits; home mortgages; corporate loans, finance for start-up, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance, renewable energy finance, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, sustainable finance/impact finance, M&A related finance, and specialty finance; and loan syndication.

