Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Expands By 11.5%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AUNFF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Aurcana Silver has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

