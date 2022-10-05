Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Expands By 11.5%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AUNFF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Aurcana Silver has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.22.
