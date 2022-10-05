Short Interest in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Rises By 8.3%

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BPAC opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPAC. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $691,000.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

