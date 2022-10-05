Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rises By 9.5%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 889,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $88,600. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRDF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $7.32.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 9,841.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRDF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

