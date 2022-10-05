Short Interest in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Decreases By 6.3%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 180,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,928 shares in the company, valued at $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IRadimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Price Performance

IRMD opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

