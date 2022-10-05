Short Interest in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Rises By 12.7%

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KL Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAQ opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. KL Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KL Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the second quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 2,630.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the second quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

