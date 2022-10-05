Short Interest in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Rises By 10.1%

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Linde by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Linde Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $286.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.52.
Linde Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.40.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
Featured Articles
