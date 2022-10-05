Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Drops By 5.9%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.2 %
Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.