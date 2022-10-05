Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Drops By 5.9%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 3.2 %

Mastech Digital stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Mastech Digital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 345,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

