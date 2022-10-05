Short Interest in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Drops By 5.8%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

