SifChain (erowan) Market Capitalization Hits $12.30 Million

SifChain (erowan) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One SifChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SifChain has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. SifChain has a total market cap of $12.30 million and $149,545.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SifChain Profile

SifChain was first traded on February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 2,843,733,905 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,138,751 coins. The official website for SifChain is sifchain.finance. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SifChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is committed to creating a blockchain and cryptocurrency world where any asset across the globe can move freely between different blockchains, and do so quickly and at the cheapest price possible. SifDEX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that enables users to swap digital assets from a wide variety of blockchain ecosystems in one place, by connecting all major blockchains together using a bridging technology called 'Peggy'.Currently Sifchain enables routing from Ethereum main net to the Cosmos Ecosystem. This is accomplished using Peggy from Ethereum to Sifchain, and via IBC from Sifchain to the other Cosmos-based blockchains.ROWAN is the native currency of Sifchain, and has a variety of uses within the ecosystem:ROWAN is the universal liquidity pairing token of SifDEX. To enable swaps between tokens, each asset is paired with ROWAN to make an LP pool. As such half of the TVL of the DEX is made up of ROWAN. As TVL expands, demand for ROWAN expands with it.As well as Sifchain, ROWAN is also available on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains – this wrapped version of ROWAN is called eROWAN.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

