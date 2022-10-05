SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $74.78.

