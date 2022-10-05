SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 358 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $329.89 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $226.05 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.56. The stock has a market cap of $313.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

