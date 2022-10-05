SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWCO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWCO opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

