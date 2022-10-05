SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,465,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 326,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $32.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

