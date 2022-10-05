SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.31. The stock has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,289.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

