SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.25.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

