SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 330,675 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RGI opened at $165.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $201.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

