SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,295 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF makes up about 2.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7,070.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 585,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,288,000 after buying an additional 577,578 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,617,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $242.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $226.31 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.66.

