SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 389 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $87.61.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

