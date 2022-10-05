SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000.

RYH opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $249.45 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

