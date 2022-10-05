Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,212 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,339,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,735,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,748,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,062. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

