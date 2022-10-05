Silverarc Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYPT. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.28. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 186.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

