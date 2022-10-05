Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93,424 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Evogene worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter.

Evogene Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,464. Evogene Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evogene Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis cut their price objective on Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

