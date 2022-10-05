Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Apollo Endosurgery comprises approximately 1.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,328. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 87.39% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

