Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 208,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Zymeworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth $20,625,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $6,617,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,567. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 91.78% and a negative net margin of 749.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.