Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,535 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $87,569.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,062 shares of company stock valued at $252,770 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.