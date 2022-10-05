Silverarc Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,745 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 1.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $415,089. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

