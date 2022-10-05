Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Raised to $50.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 167.09% from the company’s current price.
SBGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance
Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $31.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 570,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 359.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $6,249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,894.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 255,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 230,233 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.