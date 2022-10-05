Skillcast Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.17 (LON:SKL)

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Skillcast Group Price Performance
Shares of SKL stock opened at GBX 22.30 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.95 million and a P/E ratio of 46.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.65. Skillcast Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.52).
Skillcast Group Company Profile
