Skillcast Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.17 (LON:SKL)

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Skillcast Group Price Performance

Shares of SKL stock opened at GBX 22.30 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.95 million and a P/E ratio of 46.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.65. Skillcast Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.52).

Get Skillcast Group alerts:

Skillcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, and internationally. It offers compliance courses and bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, a fully managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solution; Training 360, a solution for recording in-person training, mentoring, and consultations; event management solutions; SMCR 360, a technology-based software solution; data integration solutions; and Regtech tools to manage compliance needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.