Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) is Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion comprises about 3.2% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Skyline Champion worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

SKY opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $725.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.