SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.86

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 12511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.60%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

