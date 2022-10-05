SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.78 million.

Shares of SGH opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

