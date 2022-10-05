Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.94. 48,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,123. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

