Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,269,000 after buying an additional 524,238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 137,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,680. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

