Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 93,182 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,738. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

