Smith Anglin Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

