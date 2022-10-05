Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,250 Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 745,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 581,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000.

Get Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF alerts:

Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS TYA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. 19,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.