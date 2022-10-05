Smith Anglin Financial LLC Takes Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,096. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.