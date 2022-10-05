Smith Anglin Financial LLC Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 558,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.90. 16,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,232. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.47.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,675,007. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

