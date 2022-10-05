SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) were up 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.71. Approximately 1,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 12.41% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

