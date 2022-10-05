Solanium 1-Day Volume Hits $1.44 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $8.09 million and $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium launched on May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 99,999,832 coins. Solanium’s official website is www.solanium.io. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Solanium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

