Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 380500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$13.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.

