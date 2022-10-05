Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 380500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Solstice Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 11.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$13.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.77.
About Solstice Gold
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.
Featured Stories
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.