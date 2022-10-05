SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.60. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 623 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 6.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,222,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,481 shares of company stock worth $53,993.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

