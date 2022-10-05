Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Down 8.8%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 43,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 111,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.90 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.