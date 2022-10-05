SparkPoint Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $356,360.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint’s launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,244,612,245 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is www.sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store.SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively.”

