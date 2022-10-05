SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 226.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 52,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.81. The company had a trading volume of 102,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,705. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

