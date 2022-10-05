SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

