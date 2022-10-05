SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,731 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $23,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,260. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

