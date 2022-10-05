SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Raised by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $6,548,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $853,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

